FREE PODCAST 6/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell dissect the 2018 WWE Draft Shake-up including new potential feuds, Raw vs. Smackdown roster balance, more (153 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-31-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net as guest co-host to discuss the impact of the Fox-WWE Smackdown deal on WWE, Impact, Indy Scene, plus Roman Reigns taking the week off, Roseanne controversy affected WWE’s scripted promos and social media, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive bonus segment, the VIP Aftershow, they discuss these topics: How likely is it C.M. Punk returns at an All In event in Chicago? Has Cody changed how Vince perceives him? How has Bobby Lashley’s push gone since his return? Who could WWE least afford to lose to injury? Does WWE need to a designated Top Star? Plus Nakamura, Elias, Nia Jax-Ronda Rousey reaction, All In early thoughts including whether Rey Mysterio vs. Kenny Omega would be an attraction match.

