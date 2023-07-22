FREE PODCAST 7/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Roman and Jey, L.A. Knight in Fatal Four-way, on-site correspondent, live callers, Dominik vs. Butch (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Jey Uso-Roman Reigns contract signing style segment, a Fatal Four-way in the U.S. Title shot qualifier tournament with L.A. Knight, Rey Mysterio, Cameron Grimes, and Sheamus, plus Charlotte vs. Iyo Sky, Dominik Mysterio vs. Butch, Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar. They talk with callers and an on-site correspondent.

Then in a bous segment, a previously-VIP exclusive Wade Keller Hotline from 10 years ago today including these topics: Ziggler talks about concussion, Impact ratings vs. NBA, Raw’s peak ratings, Sabin upset with RVD’s jump to WWE, Hulk Hogan says “I just work here,” Rock, Striker, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO