VIP AUDIO 7/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-16-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge, WWE Summerslam taking shape, breaking update on Dudleys, ROH, Listener Mail, Q of Week (35 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 16, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Week include Matt Hardy, ROH in Connecticut tonight, TNA’s PPV tomorrow night, and Summerslam taking shape, plus the Indy Show of the Week out of Michigan, lots of Listener Mail, the new Question of the Week, and a breaking update on the Dudleys.

