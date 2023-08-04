FREE PODCAST 8/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative Team member Dan Madigan talks WrestleMania 20 booking, backstage quirks of Vince McMahon, the crazy burrito story, Triple H interpersonal skills (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-26-2013) features Dan Madigan, a former WWE Creative Team member in 2004 and 2005 who was around for WrestleMania 20. He talks about his first time meeting Vince McMahon, odd McMahon quirks, the crazy Vince “burrito story,” what Triple H’s interpersonal skills were like, how Vince reacted to his pitch for a Nazi character for John Heidenreich, the process of writing “See No Evil” for WWE Films, what he thinks WWE did wrong in their approach to entering the movie industry and what Vince said his goal was initially, thoughts on the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar debacle at WM20, backstage impressions of John Cena, Undertaker, JBL, and Randy Orton, and much more. He also talks about a Kickstarter project based around a graphic novel series starring Ultimo Dragon.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO