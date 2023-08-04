WWE SUMMERSLAM PREVIEW: Machado’s predictions and analysis of Brock vs. Cody, Reigns vs. Jey,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SummerSlam will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, 2023. Not only is Roman Reigns’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line when he faces his cousin Jey Uso, but so is his title of Tribal Chief. Balor once again takes a shot at Seth Rollins’s World Heavyweight Championship and a messy situation looks for resolution in a messy Triple Threat match between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship. Several personal grudges look to be settled and there is always Damien Priest and Iyo Sky lurking in the shadows with their Money in the Bank contracts.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat match

Story in a nutshell: As the disintegration of the Bloodline continues, Jey Uso seeks revenge on Roman Reigns for injuring Jey’s twin brother, Jimmy, by winning both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the position of Tribal Chief via Tribal Combat.

Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023 to win a tag team match between the Usos and Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It was the first time in over three years that Reigns was pinned. A tribal court was held by the Usos in a last-ditch attempt to try to get Reigns to listen to reason. Reigns and Solo attacked the Usos, sending Jimmy Uso to the hospital. Jey launched a one-man war on the Bloodline. There was a meeting to discuss the rules of engagement where it was decided that both the title and the position of Tribal Chief would be up for grabs in a no-holds barred match called Tribal Combat.

Prediction and Analysis: Roman retains, but I wonder if there might be a way for him to lose his position as Tribal Chief at the same time. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jimmy gets involved, either to counter Solo of to turn on his brother. Paul Heyman made a case for how everything that happened to Jimmy was due to Jey. While ostensibly this was to get into Jey’s head, maybe the words affected Jimmy watching at home.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Story in a nutshell: Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar at Backlash, making Lesnar bleed, then Lesnar beat Cody, breaking Cody’s arm, and now they face off for the rubber match.

I’m still not sure why Brock Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes on the Raw after WrestleMania. In any case, the attack led to a match at Backlash that Cody won. Cody thought he was past Lesnar when Lesnar attacked him, incensed that Cody made Lesnar bleed his own blood. This led to a match at Night of Champions where Cody passed out from Lesnar’s Kimura hold which broke (or severely injured) Cody’s arm. Cody then issued Lesnar an open challenge which was accepted for SummerSlam.

Prediction and Analysis: This is Cody’s story so Cody wins and moves on to face someone else. Maybe a freshly turned heel Drew McIntyre upset Cody stole his “gimmick.”

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat match

Story in a nutshell: A pedantic Bianca Belair interfered in a championship match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka, prompting an equally pedantic Charlotte to do the same to Belair, so it was decided that the WWE Women’s Title would be defended in a triple threat match.

After Asuka won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair, Asuka was presented with a newly rechristened title. Adam Pearce asked Belair not to interfere during the ceremony, promising Belair her rematch. Belair agreed only it was a returning Charlotte Flair that interrupted the presentation and challenged Asuka. Asuka accepted upsetting Belair that Charlotte “cut in line”. During Charlotte’s match, Belair got involved leading to a disqualification. Belair got her rematch but that too ended with a disqualification involving Charlotte and Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky is holding the Money in the Bank). It was decided a triple threat was the only fair way to decide things at SummerSlam.

Prediction and Analysis: I wouldn’t be surprised if Charlotte wins only to be cashed in on by Iyo, it’s almost a running gag with her at this point. If there is no cash in, I’ve got Asuka retaining.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Balor, World Heavyweight Championship match

Story in a Nutshell: After Damien Priest accidentally(?) distracted Balor last time Balor faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Judgment Day decided that Balor should get another shot.

Balor, still nursing a grudge over how Seth Rollins laughed at him when Balor was forced to relinquish the then-new WWE Universal Championship due to an injury caused by Rollins, swore to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins at Money in the Bank. During the match, Damien Priest, who had won the MitB Contract earlier in the show, came out which distracted Balor leading to his loss. This led to some friction between Balor and Priest. Priest, in an attempt to defuse the situation, agreed that Balor should be next to face Rollins. The match was made but Balor still seems distrustful of Priest.

Prediction and Analysis: Seth retains with events likely continuing to drive the Judgment Day members apart.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Story in a Nutshell: Logan Paul, blaming Ricochet for costing him a chance to win the Money in the Bank contract, attacked Ricochet after the match and has been demeaning him.

Logan Paul was given a spot in the Money in the Bank match unlike the rest of the wrestlers involved who had to earn their spot by wrestling in a qualifying match. During the match, Ricochet took out Logan in what was ultimately a botched spot. After the match, Logan attacked Ricochet backstage, upset that a nobody like Ricochet had cost him an opportunity at a title. Ricochet challenged Logan to a match at SummerSlam to settle their differences and Logan eventually agreed.

Prediction and Analysis: I’m thinking Logan Paul should win this if they want to continue using him in high profile matches. Hopefully they survive whatever insane spot they are planning on doing.

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Story in a Nutshell: After Gunther successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre made his surprise return and made it clear that he was coming after Gunther’s title.

Drew McIntyre, who had been absent since being pinned by Gunther at WrestleMania, made his surprise return after Gunther’s title defense against Matt Riddle and made his intentions clear that he wanted a shot the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In the following weeks Drew had to fight through Gunther’s Imperium cohorts. Eventually Gunther agreed to give McIntyre a shot at SummerSlam.

Prediction and Analysis: Drew really needs a win. He’s been disappointed in his last few outings and making a splashy return only to disappoint again, well, it doesn’t feel right to me… Unless this were to serve as a catalyst for a heel turn. Thus, I have Gunther retaining.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler – MMA Rules match

Story in a Nutshell: Basically, Shayna Baszler got tired of Ronda Rousey’s $4!+.

At Money in the Bank, while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were defending their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Baszler turned on Rousey mid-match and left Rousey to lose. Later, Rousey demanded Baszler explain herself and Baszler said she hated how Rousey came into the WWE. How Rousey did not have to “pay her dues” like Baszler. How it was Baszler the got Rousey into wrestling. Baszler wanted to fight Rousey and it was decided it would happen at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules match.

Prediction and Analysis: Ronda Rousey should win this match unless this is her exit plan to get her real-life friend over before she leaves the WWE.

“Promotional” SummerSlam Battle Royal

Story in a Nutshell: Twenty wrestlers try to toss each other over the top rope and the last wrestler standing wins.

Basically, they had to find a way to get LA Knight onto the card.

Prediction and Analysis: L.A. Knight.

There are also rumors of wrestlers possibly returning (and others that make sense). Be on the lookout for Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and/or the Rock.

