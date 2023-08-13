AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/12): Zilem’s alt-perspective report on House of Black vs. FTR & Punk, Willow & Statlander vs. Diamante & Martinez, plus The Acclaimed, Samoa Joe, Arn Anderson

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 12, 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C.

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

[HOUR ONE]

-The Show opened with an Acclaimed soundbite. Max Caster did a rap followed by scissoring Anthony Bowens. Then it cuts to Christian Cage with Luchasaurus. Christian said how appropriate it is to be at the Greensboro Coliseum because the legend of the greatest TNT Champion will continue to grow. Finally, they cut to FTR and C.M. Punk. Punk said X marks the spot and tonight is nap time for the House of Black. Dax Harwood said we have three belts; why not add three more?

-The AEW Collision opening to Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

-Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness recapped the post-match angle last week with Ricky Starks beating down Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

-Tony Schiavone started the show in the ring and called Ricky Starks. Tony pointed out that the belt Starks wore with his outfit was the same one Starks used to beat down Steamboat. Schiavone announced that due to the actions of Ricky Starks from last weekend, Starks has officially been suspended 30 days from wrestling in AEW.

Starks said you must have consequences for your actions “and I’m not talking about myself.” Starks said, “I still love you, Steamboat, but I had to do something more that hurt me than it would hurt you.” Starks said, “You people there want to play with me, but here’s the joke. I went ahead and got a manager license which means Ricky isn’t wrestling, but I’m still going to be on this show every week.”

Starks said, “You don’t have to like me, you don’t have to love me, but guess what? You will respect me. You aren’t Superman, you aren’t bulletproof, and you damn aren’t’ absolute Ricky Starks.” He said, “I will set this entire company on fire, and if you wanted a war, I will bring it to your front door.”

(Brian’s Analysis: Ricky Starks has found his footing on AEW Collision. A promo delivered as only Ricky Starks could do it. Starks was booed more during this opening promo, but you could tell he was going to get cheered after the passion and fire he gave during that promo. Finally, if Starks is suspended from wrestling, I appreciate the small detail of a manager’s license. Now I wouldn’t advise using this all the time, but it makes sense in the storyline if Starks is going to cause chaos.)

-A recap video is shown detailing the history of the Young Bucks and FTR.

(1) THE ACCLAIMED vs. IRON SAVAGES (Boulder & Bronson)

Before the match started, The Acclaimed came down to the ring with the boots of Daddy Ass. The match started with Bowens and Bronson exchanging forearm shots with one another. The crowd started signing, “Ohhh, scissor me, Daddy!” within the first minutes of the match. Caster tried to get Boulder up for a Death Valley driver but failed. In a similar spot to Brian Cage last week against FTR, Boulder slammed Caster and Bowens to the mat. During the commercial break, Boulder and Bronson beat down Caster for the heat.

After the break, Bronson missed a drive on Caster, and Caster tagged Bowens into the match. Bowens ran wild for a bit before he got hit with a version of a choke bomb from the Iron Savages for a near fall. Bronson and Boulder attempted to hit their finisher on Bowens, but Caster came in to make the save and hit a dropkick onto Bronson. Caster is tagged in and finally hits a DVD onto Boulder. The Acclaimed hit stereo Fameassers. Caster pinned Bronson for the three count and the victory.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 8:40

(Brian’s Analysis: We have been spoiled on Collision with excellent tag team wrestling. This wasn’t a blow away match but a fun opener none the less.)

-Caster grabbed a microphone after the match and said, “Tonight, the best two-person team in the sport has returned, and we will be back wrestling this Wednesday.” Caster said they can’t be stopped. Bowens then grabbed the microphone and said he knows the fans didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to Daddy Ass and he knows he’s watching from home. Bowens then asked the fan to throw their scissors in the air on more time for Daddy Ass.

(Brian’s Analysis: I still believe the Acclaimed should have never lost the tag titles. The Acclaimed is still over as a team, and putting them back in the mix for the tag team titles is a good decision.)

-Lexy Nair spoke with Bullet Club Gold backstage. Jay White said Bullet Club Gold is the most Elite version of Bullet Club Gold ever. The Colten Gunn said they would roll to Dynamite this Wednesday and prove why they are the best brother tag team in AEW. Austin finished the segment by saying you don’t bring superkicks to a gunfight.

(2) MERCEDES MARTINEZ & DIAMANTÉ vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & KRIS STATLANDER

The match started with good counters between Diamante and Statlander. Willow got tagged into the match and gets a good reaction from the crowd. Martinez saved Diamante from getting pounded by Nightingale in a well-timed spot. Martinez and Diamante took advantage of the match by putting Nightingale in a Paradise Lock. During the commercial break, Martinez and Diamante got heat on Nightingale.

After the break, Martinez and Diamante went for a double clothesline, but Nightingale reversed it when she did a handstand flip between Martinez and Diamante. Afterward, Nightingale tagged in Statlander and ran wild on Martinez and Diamante. Statlander went for a slam on Diamante but Diamante reversed it into a stunner. Once Statlander and Nightingale were both outside the ring, Martinez threw Diamante onto Statlander and Nightingale for a unique-looking spot. The crowd chanted “Holy shit!” afterward.

Statlander hit a spinning fisherman buster onto Diamante, which led to Martinez landing an elbow on her to take her out of the match. Nightingale sat down for a roll-up pin onto Martinez, but the pin attempt was reserved once Diamante used her leverage onto the back of Martinez for the three count victory.

WINNERS: Mercedes Martinez and Diamante in 8:46

(Brian’s Analysis: To steal a saying for Jim Ross, this match was bowling shoe ugly in the best possible way. The match was stiff and mean throughout, and it was a completely different vibe from a standard women’s match in AEW. Martinez and Diamante paired together as a group could set up something more significant. With reports that Thunder Rosa will soon return in-ring action, it would be excellent to pair Rosa with Martinez and Diamante as a new stable in the Women’s Division.)

-Lexy Nair spoke with Toni Strom backstage. Toni got mad at Lexy after she pointed out Hikaru Shida was in the fatal four-way match at All In and said she would security to throw Lexy out of the building.

(3) SAMOA JOE vs. ANDREW EVERETT

Samoa Joe played the hits and quickly won the match.

WINNER: Samoa Joe in 1:22

-After the match, Joe grabbed a microphone and said, “My name is Samoa Joe, and I’m your forever King of television.” Joe said he’s still looking for answers and that your real-world champion is acting like a real bitch right now.” He said you won’t give me what I want, and I gave the courtesy of asking, but now Punker, I’m going to convince you.

(Brian’s Analysis: Simple and effective. Joe looked like a killer and sounded like one in his delivery.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Ian and Niguel plugged the Trio’s Title main event and All In.

-Christian Cage and Luchasaurus walked to the ring for a promo.

Christian grabbed a microphone and said, “Without a doubt, this was the biggest family reunion I’ve ever been a part of. I don’t know a lot about North Carolina, but I know enough to know everyone here is related. I know there’s a lot of second bests to come out of North Carolina.” Christian ran down Michael Jordan and said he was better than Ric Flair. Christian said he’s felt disrespected by Darby Allin. He said Darby, you want to be a hero, but if you continue to come after the TNT Title, I will write you into a tragedy.

Arn Anderson then came down to interrupt Christian. Arn put over Greensboro and reminds the fans Christian is not the TNT Champion. Christian reminded everyone there wouldn’t be any more TNT Title Open Challenges, but he would make an exception for Arn. Brock Anderson then entered the ring to set up a TNT Title match.

(4) LUCHASAURUS vs. BROCK ANDERSON – TNT Title Match

WINNER: Luchasaurus in 5:25 to retain the TNT title.

-After the match, Darby jumped Christian Cage and Luchasaurus and challenged Christian Cage to a match next week on Collision,

-Tony Schiavone called Powerhouse Hobbs to the ring. Tony asked about the gits QTV came him. Hobbs said he’s been distracted for months. Hobbs returned to the Bay and brought back the Book of Hobbs. He said, “I don’t want or need anyone’s help.” He said the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs is called “Redemption.” Hobbs then called out Miro for a face-off. QTV jumps Miro before he can enter the ring. Miro managed to shake off QTV, but then Hoobs nails Miro with a Spin Buster and leaves the book of Hoobs on Miro’s chest.

(Brian’s Analysis: QTV is silly, and I could do without it, but I’m completely sold on a match between Powerhouse Hoobs and Miro.)

-Ian and Nigurl run down the card for AEW Dynamite.

-Jim Ross came out to join the commentary team for the main event.

(5) THE HOUSE OF BLACK (Brodie King & Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black w/Julia Hart) VS. CMFTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & C.M Punk – AEW World Trios Championship

Before the match started, C.M. Punk received more boos than usual on this episode of Collision. Punk and Matthews exchanged shoulder blocks before Punk tagged Wheeler into the match. Wheeler made karate gestures when he was tagged in. He had crisp exchanges with Matthews before he tagged in Harwood. Jim Ross put over how talented Brodie King is. King asked Harwood to chop him as hard as he could. King took control of the match until Harwood started focusing on King’s lower body.

While FTR held onto King Punk went to the top rope and hit a nice looking dive onto Matthews. FTR finally managed to take King off his feet. Once King was outside the ring, Black and Matthews encouraged King to regain his composure. Black was tagged in by King following that. Black and Punk had a pleasant MMA exchange following their face-off. Before the commercial break, all six men faced off and brawled everywhere.

After the commercial break, the show returned with Harwood on the apron. Matthews gained the advantage for his team after hitting a DDT onto Harwood. HOB worked on Harwood for several minutes before C.M. Punk got the hot tag. Punk went for a GTS on Matthews, but then Punk turned it into a Pespi Twist after Matthews reserved the exchange. Julia Hart got on the apron and distracted C.M. Punk. Once Punk was pushed off the top rope by, Black King nailed Punk with a cannonball in the corner before going to the final commercial break of the broadcast.

During the break, King beat down Punk. After the show returned from the break, HOB continued to beat on Punk. Punk finally mounted some offense after he hit a GTS on Matthews. Punk crawled to his corner and finally tagged Wheeler into the match. Wheeler ran wild on HOB. Wheeler hit King with a side bulldog that got a near fall. FTR tried getting King up for a suplex, but King countered the move with a double DDT.

King and Harwood exchanged headbutts on the top rope. FTR managed to double suplex King from the top rope, followed by an elbow drop from Punk that got a near fall in the match. CMFTR hit a Super Shatter Machine on King, and then the match broke down. With FTR laid out in the ring, Samoa Joe jumped Punk on the outside. Julia Hart jumped on the apron to distract the official while Joe choked out Punk. Harwood tried to get Hart to step down, and after being distracted, King hit the big lariat onto Harwood for the three-count victory.

WINNERS: HOB retains the trio’s title in 26:54

(Brian’s Analysis: Excellent work from everyone in this match. This match to be did not feel like 26 minutes. It just flew by. I was afraid that this match would run in a DQ finish on paper, but I’m glad it did not. FTR did a great job making Brodie King look like a monster, and HOB retaining the titles was the proper booking decision.)