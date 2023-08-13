FREE PODCAST 8/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Rupar: Punk & FTR vs. House of Black, Starks suspension, Miro-Hobbs angle, Toni Storm, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by political reporter and pro wrestling fan Aaron Rupar to discuss AEW Collision with caller and email participation. They discuss the C.M. Punk & FTR vs. House of Black main event with the Samoa Joe angle (and another missed camera shot of a key moment). Also, the challenging build time for All In and All Out, the Ricky Starks promo and suspension, the Miro-Powerhouse Hobbs angle, Toni Storm’s promos, and more. An on-site correspondent sent in some notes on off-air happenings also. They also talk politics and Donald Trump (so listeners beware, but it is Aaron’s full time job, after all).

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO