FREE PODCAST 8/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Rupar: Punk & FTR vs. House of Black, Starks suspension, Miro-Hobbs angle, Toni Storm, more (142 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by political reporter and pro wrestling fan Aaron Rupar to discuss AEW Collision with caller and email participation. They discuss the C.M. Punk & FTR vs. House of Black main event with the Samoa Joe angle (and another missed camera shot of a key moment). Also, the challenging build time for All In and All Out, the Ricky Starks promo and suspension, the Miro-Powerhouse Hobbs angle, Toni Storm’s promos, and more. An on-site correspondent sent in some notes on off-air happenings also. They also talk politics and Donald Trump (so listeners beware, but it is Aaron’s full time job, after all).
