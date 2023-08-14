News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/13 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Ambrose’s return and new look, Reigns-Heyman-Brock, Rousey, Summerslam hype, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (121 min.)

August 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Jason Australia to discuss an eventful final episode of Raw before Summerslam including Dean Ambrose’s return, the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar angle, Ronda Rousey-Alexa Bliss hype, and everything else including live callers, on-site correspondents, and the mailbag.

