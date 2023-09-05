FREE PODCAST 9/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Jey Uso arrives and everyone has something to say about it, Gunther defends against Gable, on-site reports, live callers (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. The show begins with a conversation about how many different interactions Jey Uso had on his first night on Raw and how WWE created so many possibilities of where this could go and who will be affected by his arrival. They also talked about the rest of the show with an on-site correspondent from Charlotte, along with live caller and email interaction on the Gunther defense against Chad Gable, Zoey Stark’s post-Payback portrayal, Drew McIntyre’s trajectory, and more.
