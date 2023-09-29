VIP AUDIO 9/29 – Radican Worldwide – Interview with “Headlocked” creator Mike Kingston: Background on “Headlocked” comics, collaborating with wrestlers, promoting comics in current climate, Kickstarter for “Tales From the Road Vol. 3,” more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by “Headlocked” and “Tales From the Road” creator Mike Kingston to talk about his latest Kickstarter project for “Tales From the Road Vol. 3,” which features stories from Jay White, Adam Cole, Amy “Lita” Dumas, Andrade El Idolo, Trinity Fatu, and more. The interview starts with Kingston talking about the background of “Headlocked” and “Headlocked: Tales From the Road.” He then talks about working with different wrestlers to create single shot “Tales From the Road” comics and what that process is like, as he’s worked with wrestlers such as Mick Foley, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Jerry Lawler in the past.

Kingston then talks about the campaign for “Tales From the Road Vol. 3” and some of the challenges he’s faced getting the word out about his campaign. He also talks about the rewards people can get for backing the Kickstarter at various levels, which includes limited cover variations and signed items from The Undertaker and all four members of Judgement Day. Download this show now!

You can check out Kingston’s “Headlocked: Tales From The Road Vol. 3” HERE.

