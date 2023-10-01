10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Report (9-28-2013): The Shield vs. Miz & Kofi vs. Tons of Funk, Bryan vs. Orton, plus Ambrose, Punk, Cesaro, Santino, Big Show, Heyman

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com..

WWE Live show results

September 28, 2013

Dallas, Tex.

Report by VIP Member James of Dallas

The floor and mid-level seating was full, including the upper deck. The very top level was about 10 percent full.

(1) Santino beat Fandango with the Cobra. The crowd was into Santino, mostly kids.

(2) Natalya beat Brie Bella via submission to the Sharpshooter. This was a Fan’s Choice of Dance-off or match.

(3) U.S. Champion Dean Ambrose beat Zack Ryder with a front DDT to retain the U.S. Title.

(4) Big Show beat Antonio Cesaro via chokeslam. Brad Maddox then came out and told Show he will fight Jack Swgager next.

(5) Big Show beat Jack Swagger via knockout. Brad Maddox came out again and said Triple H has ordered Show sit ringside for the Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton match. Show could not get involved.

[Intermission]

(6) WWE Tag Champions The Shield beat Tons of Funk and The Miz & Kofi Kingston in a three-team match to retain the Tag Titles. Miz’s shoulder was wrapped to sell injuries. It was not a regular triple threat where only two people were in the ring at one time; each team had a person in.

(7) C.M. Punk beat IC Champion Curtis Axel & Paul Heyman in a No DQ handicap match. Punk won over Axel with the GTS as Heyman bolted up the ramp.

(8) Daniel Bryan beat Randy Orton via running knee.

After the match, Shield ran into the ring and beat up Daniel. Kofi and Miz came out for save, but got beat up. The crowd yelled at Big Show to help while he was told to sit at ringside and not get involved. He ended up running into the ring and clearing the heels. All the faces celebrated to close the show.

Biggest Pops: Bryan, then C.M. Punk. Big surprise pop for Santino.

Biggest Heel Heat: Paul Heyman.

WWE returns to Dallas on December 16 the night after TLC.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Smackdown Report (9-27-2013): Miz vs. Randy Orton, plus Alberto, R-Truth, The Real Americans, Bray Wyatt, The Shield, Kingston, Santino

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT No Mercy Hit List: Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship