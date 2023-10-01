VIP AUDIO 10/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-1-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week, Indy Line-up of the Week, ROH Kenta Kobushi shows, TNA’s Spike TV debut, Listener Mail on possible Torch reality show (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 1, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: His Hot Five Stories of the Weekend include the big ROH Kenta Kobashi shows, the debut of TNA Impact on Spike TV, WWE Homecoming and the pay-per-view next weekend that no one’s talking about. Plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week with news of the NWA 57th Anniversary show(s), Listener Mail on a possible Torch Reality show, update on a prediction Pat made last year, and another well-known Japanese wrestler possibly showing up in TNA and ROH.

