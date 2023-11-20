VIP AUDIO 11/20 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Fann & Furlow review 1998 WWF Survivor Series. WWF Championship tournament featuring Austin, Rock, Mankind, Undertaker, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PTTorch columnist Rich Fann and longtime VIP subscriber Kylin Furlow join Frank to review the 1998 Survivor Series. They go over the overlying story of the tournament to crown a new WWF Champion that appeared to be designed to be won by Mankind but ended up being won by the Rock via the Montreal Screwjob finish. They discuss Big Boss Man and Shane McMahon’s roles in the “scheme” to ultimately keep the title away from “Stone Cold ” Steve Austin. They talk about how today’s audience would respond, especially on social media, and the use of the Montreal finish one year later.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

