FREE PODCAST 1/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss World’s End and AEW’s direction for 2024, review last week’s Dynamite, more (155 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner are back to cover the All Elite news and give thoughts on World’s End and the direction of AEW for 2024. They cover Samoa Joe as the new AEW Champion and Adam Cole as the Devil. They also review last week’s Dynamite and injury news.

