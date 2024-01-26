News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Vince McMahon sued for sex trafficking, lurid and depraved details in lawsuit, what are ramifications for Vince, WWE, Netflix, Brock, Rock, the fans, plus Dynamite analysis, Logan Paul (107 min.)

January 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Vince McMahon sued for sex trafficking, reaction to the lurid and depraved details in lawsuit, what are ramifications for Vince, WWE, Netflix, Brock Lesnar, The Rock, the fans.
  • AEW Dynamite analysis and concern about AEW’s ability to create stars and grow ratings with small crowds and darkened arenas on TV
  • Logan Paul re-signs with WWE and says he’s going “full time.”

