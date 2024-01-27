FREE PODCAST 1/26 – Breaking News: McMahon Resigns + WWE Smackdown Post-Show w/Keller & McDonald: Reaction and reflection on Vince scandals with callers plus final Rumble hype (152 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Alex McDonald to discuss the breaking news of Vince McMahon’s resignation plus WWE Friday Night Smackdown. They discuss many aspects of the Vince McMahon lawsuit that dropped Thursday and resignation from TKO/WWE right before Smackdown including how his legacy will be reframed as a result, how this affects WWE and its fans, and many other aspects and angles. Then they dive into Smackdown analysis including final Royal Rumble hype and the Women’s Tag Team Title change.

