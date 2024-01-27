VIP AUDIO 1/26 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Vince resigns from TKO/WWE, Knight vs. Solo, Kabuki Warriors challenge Chance & Carter for tag titles, Carlito vs. Escobar, final Rumble hype (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, but first covers the resignation of Vince McMahon from TKO/WWE. Smackdown included L.A. Knight vs. Solo Sikoa, The Kabuki Warriors challenge Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Carlito vs. Santos Escobar, final Rumble hype, and more.

