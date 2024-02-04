WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, February 5, 2024
Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Enterprise Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,853 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,422.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Bullrope match
- The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter – Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- The Miz vs. J.D. McDonagh
- Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar & Valhalla
- DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) – Tag Team Contenders Four-Way match
- Gunther to celebrate 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion
