VIP AUDIO 2/4 – NXT Vengeance Day Roundtable – Nate Lindberg & Kevin Cattani: Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, more (63 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kevin Cattani discuss NXT Vengeance Day including Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin for the Dusty Cup Finals, Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Dijak vs. Joe Gacy, The Family vs. OTM for the NXT Tag Titles, Dragon Lee vs. Oba Femi for the North American Title, and more.

