VIP AUDIO 2/4 – WKH – The News: Overview and commentary on mainstream media coverage of McMahon lawsuit, including mentions of The Rock, Cena, Levesque, Emanuel, Trump (30 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents key excerpts of mainstream media coverage over the last week-and-a-half of the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon alleging sex trafficking and assault. From the Washington Post to The Hollywood Reporter to The Palmer Report, every publication focused on different aspects of the situation, provided different insights and scoops, and characterized the allegations in distinct ways. This includes analysis and commentary on how the story has been covered, reaction to certain quotes from parties who knew McMahon, and thoughts on whether assumptions and speculation of others going down is premature or even likely.

