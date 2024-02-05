FREE PODCAST 2/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Kelly Wells joins Greg Parks to break down NXT Vengeance Day including Carmelo Hayes’s turn, what’s next for Dragunov, plus Cody Rhodes/The Rock, Okada to WWE, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells to break down the results of NXT Vengeance Day. They take calls and emails on Lola Vice’s cash-in, what’s next for Ilja Dragunov as champion, Carmelo Hayes’s turn on Trick Williams, and more. They also take non-NXT-related questions on Okada’s potential fit in WWE and the Cody Rhodes/Rock situation.

