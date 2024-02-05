WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (2/2): Notable impressive key demo rating stat from last two weeks, viewership compared to last year, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown averaged 2.469 million viewers, in line with the prior week’s 2.475 million.

The rolling ten week average, excluding the holiday “best of” episode and the FS1 episode, is 2.318.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.384 million. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.343 million, which is on average 25,000 above this year’s average.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.74 rating, in line with a 0.71 rating the prior week. Smackdown hasn’t drawn a demo rating of 0.70 or higher two weeks in row either of the last two years. Drawing in the 0.70 or higher range has been infrequent. It only happened four times in 2023 and not once in 2022.

The ten-week demo rating average is 0.62. One year ago, the-week rolling average was 0.57.

The following were the advertised matches and appearances:

Roman Reigns returns

Logan Paul returns

Cody Rhodes to appear

Bayley to decide who she’ll challenge at WrestleMania

