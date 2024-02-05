AEW Rampage Ratings Report (2/2): Latest viewership and demo rating, details on steep dropoff in viewership compared to last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (2/2) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew 314,000 viewers, below the 382,000 from the prior week and below the ten-week rolling average of 357,000.

One year ago this week, Rampage drew 406,000 viewers with a ten-week rolling average of 460,000. The ten-week average year over year for Rampage is down 103,000, which is a huge percentage of viewers dropping off. There is a correlation between AEW Collision starting and AEW Rampage viewership dropping, evidence that adding a third show took away viewers from AEW second show.

In the 18-49 demo, Rampage drew a 0.10 rating, down from 0.13 the prior week. The ten-week rolling average is 0.12. One year ago this week, Rampage drew a 0.11 rating. The ten-week rolling average was 0.13. The demo rating has held up better than overall viewership year-over-year.

