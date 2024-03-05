VIP AUDIO 3/5 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Revolution fallout, does new Dynamite logo mean new era, Rock-Reigns-Cody-Seth, Gunther’s challenger, Guevara, Maxine, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The first 43 minutes is focused on AEW topics including Sting’s retirement, AEW Revolution fallout, some key comments from Tony Khan’s post-event media Q&A, the Sammy Guevara suspension, Will Ospreay, “Poor” Jay White, MJF, and more.

The last 40 minutes focuses on WWE including the Rock-Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes developments, the set-up to determine Gunther’s IC Title challenger at WrestleMania, Gunther vs. Dominik, Maxine, Becky Lynch-Nia Jax-Liv Morgan, and more.

