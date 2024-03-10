VIP AUDIO 3/10 – WKH – WWE Raw review: The Rock & Reigns listen to Cody & Seth address Rock’s challenge, Logan Paul reveals sponsorship surprise, Bayley sit-down interview, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 8 edition of WWE Raw featuring The Rock & Roman Reigns listening to Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins addressing Rock’s tag team match challenge, Logan Paul reveals a sponsorship surprise, Bayley has a sit-down interview with Kayla Braxton, Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory & Greyson Waller, and more.

