NXT HITS & MISSES (3/12): Roxanne Perez promo, Lexis King vs. Robert Stong, Spears vs. Ridge Holland, Trick Williams promo, Dolan vs. Grace, more

OTM Lucian Price & Bronco Nima vs. LWO Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde: Hit

Classic ‘big men’ versus ‘little men’ match up. The match was solid and although I think the right team went over (Wilde and Del Toro are at another level in the past couple of months), I worry about the damage done to OTM. Yes, they’re rookies and have time to recoup, but their losses are starting to rack up and I wonder that even if they turn the corner and start to get on the winning track, if they will be too damaged to be taken seriously.

Roxanne Perez promo: Hit

I know, I was in the minority when it came to The Prodigy. Yes, she was great in the ring, but the “I’m happy to be here” babyface grinds on my nerves more often than not and that was the case with Perez. THIS Perez I love! She used solid heel logic to explain her newfound aggression and I’m excited to see how far she’ll go with her new persona.

The Family/Ilya Dragunov segments: Hit

Not everyone’s cup of tea, but I thoroughly enjoy these cinematically produced segments. For those that grips that an abduction took place and no one alerted the authorities need to realize: it’s pro wrestling – you either have to suspend your disbelief completely or not at all. It’s part of the resurging story telling that was missing for so long at one time (and still is in some places) and that’s part of what makes it fun for this viewer. I felt everyone played their parts well and I’ve grown to like the over the top Italian mob boss character of Tony D’Angelo.

Lexis King vs. Mr. Robert Stone: Minor Hit

I’m glad to see Stone more time in the ring. This receives more of a minor hit simply because there wasn’t much to the match and served more as an advancement in the Stone/King/Wagen storyline. I still say that King’s entrance in the throne is one of my favorite entrances!

Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen: Hit

Looking to make someone look like an absolute dominant powerhouse? Reference this match. I continue to be amazed at the progress of Femi. He just oozes credibility. Jensen bumped and sold his ass off and the inclusion of Briggs into the match set up a down the road match up between he and Femi.

Arianna Grace vs. Gigi Dolan: Hit

I’ve often wondered why more low blows don’t occur in women’s wrestling matches. I had an ex-girlfriend tell me one time that they hurt like hell, so I thought this was an unique turn of the stereotypical men’s low blows. I find myself really liking the over-the-top antics of Grace and I think this could lead to some interesting vignettes between her and Dolan.

Kiana James & Izzy Dame vs. Thea Hail & Fallon Henley: Hit

The match was good and I was happy A: I received my weekly dose of Fallon and B: we’re on track for my favorite version of Thea Hail. Another match designed to further advance storylines will never fall short with me.

Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland: Minor Hit

The match was all right and I think that Holland working with Spears will help his in-ring work. I know it’s a long shot, but I would love to see a faction created by Spears recruiting some angry, lost souls. I’ve read reports of people downplaying Spears’ re-signing, but he has the ability to teach and train a lot of new guys in the business, so as a veteran in the ring, I think he could prove invaluable.

Trick Williams promo: Hit

Trick continues to be one of the most over performers on the NXT roster. His interactions with Lash Legend showed a different level of coolness from the character. When he first debuted, I would have NEVER imagined the heights he’s reached as a solo performer. Good on him for all of the work and effort he’s put into become the fan favorite he is today. Should he have a match against Carmelo Hayes at Stand and Deliver, the roof should blow off the place!

