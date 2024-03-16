News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/16): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 16, 2024

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Where: Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,940 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,144.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Captain Shawn Dean) vs. House of Black (Buddy Matthews & Brody King) – AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card match
  • Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora – TBS Championship Open House match
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata
  • Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith
  • PAC vs. Komander
  • Adam Copeland to speak

