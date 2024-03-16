AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/16): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, March 16, 2024
Where: Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,940 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,144.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Captain Shawn Dean) vs. House of Black (Buddy Matthews & Brody King) – AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card match
- Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora – TBS Championship Open House match
- Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith
- PAC vs. Komander
- Adam Copeland to speak
