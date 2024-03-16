FREE PODCAST 3/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Is Rock undercutting WM40 storyline and being self-indulgent, Bailey-Dakota, Tag Qualifiers, live callers (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch. They begin by analyzing The Rock’s segment and explore whether Rock is undercutting the main WM40 storyline and being self-indulgent by playing to the crowd and not really talking about The Bloodline and being a part of it. They also discuss the Bailey vs. Dakota Kai match and the build for Bailey vs. Iyo Sky, Logan Paul facing both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, the Tag Qualifiers brackets, and more with caller and email contributions.

