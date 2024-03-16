VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #802 (March 20, 2004): Huge week covered on all fronts with major exclusive details, analysis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #802 cover-dated March 20, 2004: This issue includes: COVER STORY: Wade Keller’s look at the “Tale of Two Wrestlers” at WrestleMania 20 – Brock Lesnar and Chris Benoit… PPV REPORT: WrestleMania PPV Match Report featuring Wade Keller’s match analysis and star rati ngs, more details for WrestleMania than most PPVs… WrestleMania Roundtable Reviews: Keller’s expanded WM20 analysis, plus reviews from James Guttman, Jason Powell, Bruce Mitchell, and Pat McNeill including scores… WWE Newswire, part 1: The first of three parts of the WWE Newswire including contract details not previously reported on Lesnar’s situation and in-depth analysis of why he left and how his colleagues are reacting to his decision and demeanor… TOP 10 STORIES OF THE WEEK: The usual Top Five Stories feature has been expanded to ten this week because of all of the big stories… WWE NEWSWIRE: In-depth exclusive insider details on the big stories in WWE this week covered like nobody else with tons of behind the scenes news and reaction… TNA and ROH NEWSWIRES: Brief backstage notes on both promotions on this WWE-dominated week… ON TOPIC with Jason Powell: Jason Powell talked to a wide variety of sources in wrestling and close to Brock Lesnar and provides a unique perspective on Lesnar’s major life changing decision this week with fascinating details regarding what went into his decision, and why Jason thinks Lesnar made a smart move both personally and professionally… THIS WEEK with Wade Keller: Titled “The Week that Everything Changed,” Keller walks through the big stories of the week and analyzes the reasons behind them and the impact they’ll have in the long-run, with his opinion on some big decisions that were made… MCNEILL FACTOR by Pat McNeill: McNeill looks at a variety of aspects of WrestleMania 20 including Rock, Foley, Undertaker, Lesnar, Austin, the main event, the women, and more, including his “At the Bar” observations from casual fans… END NOTES with Wade Keller: Analysis of the Top 15 Underutilized Wrestlers who are most likely to be given a great chance to benefit from the departures of Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, and perhaps Kurt Angle… WRESTLEMANIA POLL RESULTS: What is the average reader 1-10 score, plus which matches made the Best Match and Worst Match listings… PLUS: The weekly events schedule, the weekly TV summary with star ratings and staff scores for the big shows, TNA PPV rundown, and ROH house show results…

