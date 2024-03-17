FREE PODCAST 3/17 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-19-2019) Angle picks Corbin, Seth vs. Drew, Batista rips on Hunter, Ronda with Travis, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (3-19-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They take live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent from Chicago. They talk about Batista’s remote interview with Michael Cole explaining why he hates Triple H, Kurt Angle’s choice of Baron Corbin, Ronda Rousey with her husband Travis Browne, Seth Rollins heating up his match with Brock Lesnar, Beth Phoenix challenging Sasha Banks & Bayley, and more.

