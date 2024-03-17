WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, March 18, 2024

Where: Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,306 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,770.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax – Last Woman Standing Match

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifier Match

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifier Match

The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga) – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifier Match

Gunther and Sami Zayn sign contract

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/11): Keller’s report on Gauntlet Match for WrestleMania Challenger for Gunther, Kabuki Warriors vs. Baszler & Stark, Liv vs. Becky

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable in a gauntlet match for a shot at the IC Title, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan