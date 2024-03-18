News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Tony Donofrio joins Greg to discuss Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut, The Bloodline storyline heading into Wrestlemania, Rock’s performance on Smackdown, more (142 min.)

March 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tony Donofrio to discuss some of the major topics in pro wrestling with live callers and emailers. Among the points of discussion: Mercedes Mone and her AEW debut, The Bloodline storyline heading into Wrestlemania and how it could shake out post-Mania, The Rock’s performance on Smackdown on Friday, and more.

