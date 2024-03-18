Darby Allin suffered broken foot last week on Dynamite, so his attempt to climb Mt. Everest will not happen soon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Darby Allin won’t be climbing Mt. Everest anytime soon, as he suffered a broken foot in his match last week against Jay White on AEW Dynamite. TMZ published images of his swollen foot and the X-ray that shows the three broken bones. The match against White was supposed to be Darby’s final match before he embarked on a dangerous adventure to climb Mt. Everest. In the last 30 years, more than six people per year die while attempting to climb the mountain which is nearly 1 percent of the roughly 800 who attempt each year.

Darby’s voice cracked with emotions on Dynamite two weeks ago when he said last week’s match against White might be his last because of the danger involved in the climb. Darby was planning the climb despite less experience than most.

Instead, he will recover from the foot injury and likely return to AEW rings afterward. The ideal window when most people climb the mountain is March through May, so Darby next chance will likely be next year at this time.

Darby’s injury occurred when he landed awkwardly on landing at ringside after a flip off the top rope onto White.

