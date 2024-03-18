New Bray Wyatt documentary, produced by WWE with Undertaker narrating, premieres Apr. 1 on Peacock

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that their documentary on the late Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, will premiere on Peacock on Apr. 1 and Undertaker will be the narrator. The series, titled “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal,” looks at Wyatt’s career featuring interviews with his family, plus Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Triple H. WWE describes the documentary as follows:

"Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda's inspiring story unfolds This documentary chronicles Windham's incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE Superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire."

The documentary will also include excerpts of interviews with Bray and never-bef0re-seen behind the scenes footage. It is directed Steve Conoscenti with Levesque, Lee Fitting, Chris Kaiser, and Ben Houser as executive producers. Parc Pomarico and Brian Deck are co-executive producers.

Wyatt died last August from a heart attack while sleeping. Reports indicated he had a pre-existing heart condition which COVID-19 exacerbated. He had health struggles as a result and was hospitalized shortly before his death. When he died, he wasn’t wearing a defibrillator, which went against the guidance of his doctors.

