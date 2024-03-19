FREE PODCAST 3/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: How real are Cody’s comments aimed at The Rock, Becky vs. Jax, Gunther-Sami contract segment, Sami-Gable, live callers, emails (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nate Lindberg. They talk about how close to the truth Cody Rhodes went with his digs at The Rock in his promo tonight and just how good Cody is right now on the mic. Also, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, the Sami Zayn-Chad Gable contract segment and what’s brewing with Chad Gable, the Candice LeRae heel character, and more with live callers (including Jason Australia) and emails.

