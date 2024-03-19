News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/18 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cody responds to Rock’s digs with shoot-style comebacks, Becky vs. Jax, Gunther-Sami contract signing, WM tag qualifiers (30 min.)

March 19, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 18 edition of WWE Raw featuring Cody Rhodes responding to Rock’s digs with shoot-style comebacks, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in the main event, Gunther-Sami Zayn contract signing for WrestleMania, WM tag qualifiers, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024