VIP AUDIO 3/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-17-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Hulk Hogan media interviews, latest WWE financials, Cena’s popularity, more (93 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 17, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

Thoughts on Hulk Hogan’s media interviews this week

The highpoint of the latest WWE quarterly financials

John Cena’s popularity

The Undertaker DVD sales

Bruno Sammartino’s career and Hall of Fame status (or lack thereof)

WWE Raw including the on-air Shawn Michaels drug test, the John Cena-Triple H contract signing, the plug for Jim Ross’s return and what it says

Verne Gagne being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE’s recent re-hires

And more

