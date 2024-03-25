VIP AUDIO 3/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-24-2006) – WWE Smackdown and Saturday Night’s Main Event Analysis: WrestleMania 22 build including Undertaker, JBL vs. Steve Austin beer drinking context, Lashley looks silly (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 24, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discuss the March 17 edition of Smackdown and March 18 edition of Saturday’s Night Main Event including the build up to WrestleMania, how WWE used its four hours of network television time to promote its brand of wrestling, how Smackdown’s main event has dipped in stature, why Smackdown is being overshadowed, the relationship between WWE and USA compared to WWE and NBC, and every major angle from hours of television.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

