VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #812 (June 5, 2004): Cover Story on TNA Impact premiering on Fox Sports Net, Pt. 6 of Samoa Joe Torch Talk, new details on Bradshaw controversy, more

SUMMARY of #812 cover-dated June 5, 2004: This week’s articles include: The Top Five Stories of the Week with new details on the Bradshaw controversy…. WWE Newswire with tons of backstage first-generation insider news on Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, Bradshaw, the Smackdown roster’s morale, Mordecai, SummerSlam, Bad Blood, Great American Bash, Nunzio, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Paul London, Matt Hardy, Rikishi, Kidman, Sable, and much more… TNA Newswire, our longest ever, with tons of unreported backstage details on the biggest week in TNA history… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” feature column with his “TNA Impact Hitlist” detailing what worked and didn’t work on the first show… Part six of the critically acclaimed Samoa Joe “Torch Talk” with his perspective on the TNA-ROH war and whether jealousy or good business fueled recent decisions, whether he’d like to work for TNA, and the pride he takes in his long ROH World Title reign and bringing that belt to legit World Title status… 10 Years Ago Torch Backtrack with our Cover Story on one of the biggest stories of the ’90s – Hulk Hogan signing with WCW… ROH New Video Release: Roundtable Reviews of ROH Reborn Stage One with reviews and scores from Wade Keller, Bruce Mitchell, Pat McNeilll, and Sean Radican… And more!

