VIP AUDIO 6/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-1-2006) – Smackdown Review including hype for Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio being squashed on TV again, Lashley-Booker T dynamic, See No Evil, more (30 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 1, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discussed the post-Judgment Day booking of Rey Mysterio, JBL’s impending time off, the Chris Benoit injury angle, the latest news on the Pirate, the most ridiculous moment in the history of WWE TV, the subtly of Kurt Angle and Paul Heyman, Heyman’s discussion with Teddy Long, the amazing heat behind Rey Mysterio, another solid main event title match, and the seeds planted for Chavo Guerrero’s involvement in Rey’s title run.

