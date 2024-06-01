AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/25): Danielson & FTR vs. Jarrett & Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh, Claudio & Garcia & Tanahashi vs. Archer & Righteous, Mariah May vs. Hirsch, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION

MAY 25, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

—AEW Collision opening with Tony Schiavone welcoming everyone to the show. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley came out to start the show. Don Callis made his way to the ring. Callis said he had something important to say. He said he didn’t come out here to cause any trouble. He spoke about costing Moxley the AEW World Title. He spoke about Moxley getting his revenge on him. He spoke about him helping Moxley beat Kenny Omega. He spoke about Moxley putting 24 stitches in him. He said the worst kept secret in wrestling that they are very alike. He said professional wrestling gave them a platform. He said he didn’t help Konosuke Takeshita to beat Omega. He said he didn’t want Moxley and Takeshita to happen. He told Moxley to imagine what would happen if they join forces. Moxley said he had one question for Callis? He said he’s going to need a bigger commitment than just 24 stitches. He said he would put 24 more stitches in Moxley. Konosuke Takeshita appeared, attacking Moxley from behind. Takeshita placed a chair around Moxley’s arm. Takeshita then Pillminized the arm of Moxley. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli ran down to make the save.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good opening segment adding more heat to the Moxley and Takeshita for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title eliminator at Double or Nothing.)

—They showed highlights of Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Kingdom attacking Will Ospreay on Dynamite.

(1) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & DANIEL GARCIA & HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. LANCE ARCHER & THE RIGHTEOUS (Dutch & Vincent)

Hiroshi Tanahashi was announced as the mystery opponent. Daddy Magic joined commentary for the match. Dutch got some shine planting Claudio with a scoop slam. Claudio responded by planting Dutch with a scoop slam. Claudio followed by hitting a double stomp. Garcia tagged into the match stomping away at Vincent in the corner. Garcia and Tanahashi delivered stereo Twist & Shout to Archer and Vincent. Claudio teased the giant swing but was stopped. [c]

Dutch went for a splash but Garcia moved out the way. Garcia planted Vincent with a backdrop suplex. Tanahashi ran wild, rocking Archer with strikes. Archer responded by catching Tanahashi with a jumping crossbody. Garcia caught Archer with a guillotine choke sending him to the floor. The crowd cheered as Claudio gave Dutch a giant swing but Archer made the save. Claudio planted Archer with a stalling suplex. Vincent caught Tanahashi with an assisted cutter but Claudio made the save. Tanahashi made a comeback catching Vincent with a sling blade. Tanahashi delivered a High Fly Flow for the win.

WINNERS: Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Hiroshi Tanahashi in 10:00.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid action packed match with everyone getting a chance to shine. This was a nice surprise seeing Tanahashi make an appearance on the show as a good way to start the build towards the Forbidden Door PPV.)

—A bloody Will Ospreay was shown backstage after Dynamite. He asked if what happened was meant to scare him? He said he’s been through worse. He said that since his blood is now on the AEW International Title. He said it’s his mission in life to win it. He said nobody is better than him because he’s on another level.

—They aired a highlight package on The Elite.

(2) LUCHA BROS (Penta El Zero Meido & Rey Fenix w/Alex Abhrantes) vs. THE GUNNS (Austin & Colten Gunn)

This was a cool moment with Pentagon making his entrance with his son. The match started quickly with everyone hitting a big series of moves. The action moved to the floor as Austin rammed Fenix into the barricade. Austin and Colten delivered a double suplex to Penta for a near fall. [c]

Penta nailed Colten with a superkick as they returned from break. Fenix ran wild delivering a springboard crossbody to both Austin and Colten. Fenix delivered a reverse frog splash to Colten for a two count. Austin appeared dropping Fenix onto the turnbuckle. Austin caught Fenix with a Famouser but Penta made the save. The Gunns called for 3:10 to Yuma but Penta made the save. Fenix and Penta delivered the Fear Factor to Austin for the win.

WINNERS: Penta El Zero Mieda & Rey Fenix in 8:00 to earn an AEW Trios Title match at Double or Nothing PPV.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a quick but fun action packed tag team match. A predictable finish with Fenix and Penta winning to set up the AEW World Trios Title match for the Double or Nothing PPV. I will still say this win from the Lucha Bros didn’t get me anymore interested in wanting to see the PPV match.)

—Arkady Aura was backstage with Chris Jericho and Big Bill. Aura asked if facing two opponents will change Jericho’s strategy. Bill said that if there’s one thing Jericho taught him is that when you’re faced with adversity. He said you have to dig down deep to pull out the light. Jericho said Aura’s name sounded like a place you play video games. He spoke about his 33-year career in the wrestling business. He said it was the longest “For the World” champion at 34 days and was confident he would win. He mentioned that you should be ready to face all adversaries. Bryan Keith appeared. He told Jericho he missed his shot. He said this wasn’t the last you’ve seen of him.

(3) KYLE O’REILLY vs. KM

KM got some shine rocking O’Reilly with a dropkick. KM went for a splash but O’Reilly moved out of the way. O’Reilly made a comeback catching KM with a guillotine. O’Reilly connected with some combination kicks. O’Reilly applied an arm bar for the win.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly in 1:10

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was just a quick squash match for O’Reilly who looked good in the win.)

—They aired a highlight package on Mercedes Mone. [c]

—TBS Champion Willow Nightingale came out to a great reaction. She said it was great to be here on the fifth anniversary of AEW. You can’t have Collision on TBS without the face of TBS! She spoke about somebody else putting their hands on the TBS Champion on Rampage. The crowd booed. She said it was Mercedes Mone. She spoke about how much she respects her. She said she’s going to wreck her at Double or Nothing. She said she knows championships come and go. She said she’s been working for her dream. She spoke about fighting back from injuries. She said she would go to STARDOM to defend the title. She said she’s just getting started. The crowd chanted “Willow!” She said Mercedes knows she can’t beat her at any percent. She said she will show at Double or Nothing that she’s the better woman.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a strong babyface promo from Willow Nightingale. Willow has really overshadowed Mercedes on the mic for the build of this feud. Mercedes is likely going to win the title at the PPV. Willow has shown that she belongs on top of the card in the women’s division.)

—Lexi Nair interviewed Trent Beretta backstage. Lair brought up how Beretta has the momentum going into Double or Nothing against Orange Cassidy. Beretta said he said everything he needed to say about that con-man. He said he will show everyone tomorrow what he already knows. Rocky Romero appeared. He spoke about the five-year anniversary of AEW. He spoke about the moments he shared with Orange, Beretta, Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander. He hoped they could put that on the past after Double or Nothing. Beretta said that’s not going to happen. He told Rocky to not interrupt him again.

(4) HOUSE OF BLACK (Buddy Matthews & Brodie King) vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. THE INFANTRY (Sean Dean & Charlie Bravo) vs. THE GATES OF AGONY (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Some fun action early between Bravo and Caster. The crowd chanted “Meat” as King and Liona began exchanging strikes. The action split to the floor as King delivered a crazy tope to everyone on the floor. [c

Caster, Bravo and Dean rocked King with a triple superkick. Kaun caught Caster with a running crossbody. Kaun rocked Buddy with a running dropkick. Kaun planted King with a Samoan Drop but Caster made the save. The action broke down as Dean and Bravo delivered stereo dives to the floor. Buddy and Dean rocked Bravo with a combination cannonball/dropkick combo for the win.

WINNERS: Buddy Matthews & Brodie King in 10:30.

(Amin’s Thoughts; It was very hard for me to get into the match. The wrestling itself was solid as everyone worked hard. This isn’t the kind of match that doesn’t do anything to get viewers to pay for a PPV. The show was really starting to feel like a slog.)

—Adam Copeland delivered a backstage promo which aired on the big screen. Copeland said Malakai Black took the one item that kept him tethered to this world. He spoke about Black bringing back the devil back out of him. He brought up the possibility of joining House of Black if Black wins. He said they could become an unstoppable force. He also wondered if King and Matthews would join him in the “House of Blood” if he defeated Black. He concluded by saying. Once you see evil in a man’s eyes, it’s already too late. [c]

—They aired highlights of Serena Deeb attacking Toni Storm after her tag team win on Dynamite.

—Toni Strom delivered a backstage promo after Dynamite. She said this isn’t for Deeb. She said this is for everyone else. She said not everything happens for a reason. She said sometimes things just happen. She said tomorrow she’s going to go fight someone who thought twitching on the floor was a sign she should keep wrestling. She said she will make Deeb a victim. She said they will mention in Deeb’s obituary that she lost to the champion.

(5) MARIAH MAY vs. LEYLA HIRSH

May started quickly rocking Hirsh with strikes. Schiavone noted May never lost a match on Collision. I wonder why Schiavone didn’t bring up May’s record on Dynamite. May rocked Hirsh with a running dropkick. [c]

Hirsh went for a flying moonsault but May moved out of the way as they returned from break. May made a comeback planting Hirsh with a backdrop suplex. May rocked Hirsh with a missile dropkick for two. May connected with handstand head scissors. May went for a hip attack but Hirsh moved out of the way. Hirsh connected with a bridging German Suplex for two. May responded by rocking Hirsh with a head butt. May followed by hitting a running knee strike for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 6:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine match for the time given. A good showing for May looking strong in the win.)

—Lexi Nair interviewed Serena Deeb backstage. Deeb told Nair that Double or Nothing was the biggest match of her career. Deeb said Toni Storm has been playing some fun and games. She said she’s going to stretch Storm from limb to limb. She said she’s going to win the AEW Women’s World Title at Double or Nothing. She said it’s time’s up for Toni. [c]

—They aired a highlight package hyping up “Swerve” Strickland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing.

—They showed highlights of Matthew & Nicholas Jackson at Champs meeting fans to celebrate the release of their new sneakers.

(6) BRYAN DANIELSON & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. JEFF JARRETT & JAY LETHAL & SATNAM SINGH (w/Sonjay Dutt)

Danielson and FTR got strong babyface reactions from the crowd. Danielson started quickly nailing Lethal with a mid-kick. Wheeler rocked Lethal with a slingshot tackle. Jarrett distracted the referee. This led to Singh grabbing Wheeler by the throat. Lethal took control, dropping Wheeler onto the turnbuckle. Singh rocked Wheeler with a big palm strike. [c]

Harwood ran wild as they returned from commercial break catching Lethal with a small package for a near fall. Singh nailed Harwood with a cheap shot. Lethal took control planting Harwood with the Lethal Combination. Singh tagged in slamming Harwood to the mat. There was a funny momentum as Lethal and Jarrett took seats on the floor watching Singh inside the ring. Singh went for a corner splash but Harwood moved out of the way. Danielson ran wild, rocking Jarrett with a pair of corner running dropkicks. Danielson placed Jarrett in the LeBell Lock but Lethal made the save. Danielson and Wheeler delivered stereo dives on the floor.

The babyface all rocked Singh with Yes Kicks. Harwood and Wheeler delivered the EVP Trigger to Singh. Danielson delivered the Buizuku Knee to Singh. Lethal caught Harwood and Wheeler with a double Lethal Injection. Danielson went for the LeBell Lock but Jarrett ran him into the turnbuckle. Referee Aubrey Edwards stopped Jarrett from using his guitar. Karen Jarrett stood on the ring apron. Danielson moved as Jarrett whacked Singh with a chair. Danielson rocked Jarrett with a Buizuku Knee. Harwood and Wheeler delivered the Shatter Machine to Lethal. Danielson covered Jarrett for the win.

WINNERS: Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler in 10:28

—Cash Wheeler said FTR made their debut in 2020. He said that’s when AEW became their home. He said he would die for this company. He said wrestling fans are better off for AEW. He said wrestlers are better off for AEW. The crowd chanted “AEW, AEW, AEW!” He said their team may be limping but they will be walking out. Dax Harwood spoke next on the mic. He said five years ago in this building is where AEW began. He was asked why he’s fighting for AEW? He said he’s fighting for every single man and woman who wakes up in the morning, goes to work, has a terrible day at their job, then comes home, turns the TV on and flips on AEW. He actually said this. He said for that moment all your problems are gone. He said he gets to be our hero one or two times a week. He said at Anarchy in the Arena they get to be our hero. FTR’s music played. The babyface posed as the show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun match with lots of good action. I liked Singh’s involvement here as they hid his weaknesses and showed his strengths in the match. A good win for Danielson and FTR ahead of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. Harwood and Wheeler both went really heavy in praising AEW. This felt more like them trying really hard to get people to watch AEW instead of actually building a PPV match.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS: This was a pretty basic standard episode of Collision. This show had the feeling of a house show kinda vibes to it. If you were at the building, you would’ve likely enjoyed watching the show. If you were at home watching, it didn’t do much to get you excited for the Double or Nothing PPV. If you’re a wrestling fan, you’re likely gonna watch.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (5/29): TV Time with Chris Jericho, What is Mercedes, The Gauntlet, Where was MJF, Elite Keeping it Short

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Collision results (5/25): Murphy’s review of Bryan Danielson and FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, Penta and Rey Fenix vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn