WWE Raw Ratings Report (6/3): Is Dom-Liv story drawing viewers? Total viewership and key demo, yearly averages, comparison to past years

Last night’s (6/3) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.679 million viewers, in line with the 1.690 the prior week and the previous five-week average of 1.663 million.

Although Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio went viral on social media over the last, it didn’t seem to translate into an increase over what would have been expected in terms of viewership.

So far this year, through 23 weeks, Raw has averaged 1.732 million viewers. Last year through 23 weeks, it averaged 1,822 million. Two years ago through 23 weeks, it averaged 1.723 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.53 rating, down from 0.55 and 0.56 the prior two weeks. The average through 23 weeks this year is 0.57. Last year through 23 weeks, it averaged 0.55.

So while total viewership is down 90,000 per week on average, the percentage of people still with cable in the 18-49 demo watching Raw is up slightly.

