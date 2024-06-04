AEW Collision Ratings Report (6/1): Viewership dips sharply again this week, yearly average, comparison to last year, overview of state of the show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Collision last Saturday night (6/1) drew 378,000 viewers, down from 415,000 and 523,000 the prior two weeks. It aired in its normal timeslot and was unopposed by an NBA playoff game. It was pre-taped.

The average so far this year through 19 episodes is 434,000. The average for the 28 episodes that aired last year was 483,000. So viewership is down 49,000 viewers this year compared to last year. There have been preemptions and timeslot changes in the mix both years.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.11 rating. That is down from 0.15 and prior two weeks. The average this year is 0.13. The average last year was 0.15.

The key advertised match on Saturday was Will Ospreay defending his International Title against Kyle O’Reilly. It also featured Lio Rush vs. Roderick Strong, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Johnny TV, plus FTR, Danny Garcia, and Thunder Rosa appearing.

Collision is approaching the one year anniversary of it’s debut. It’s gone from a show that was create in part to feature a handful of key wrestlers nearly exclusively, including C.M. Punk and FTR. Lately, it has become a second and third hour, essentially, of what Rampage had become, which is a series of lightly-hyped or unannounced random matches with less storyline advancements than the Wednesday flagship series, Dynamite, features. It has become something less than essential to following AEW and is catering to fans for whom a couple hours of good AEW-style wrestling with a mix of mid-carders and a sprinkle of main eventers is sufficient to make it appointment TV.

