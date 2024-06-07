Natalya’s contract coming due with WWE, her “I’ve had enough and it’s time for a change” line has people speculating

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Natalya Neidhart’s WWE contract is expiring soon with WWE, roughly at the end of this month. She is the longest-tenured active female wrestler in WWE dating back to 2007 and has made note on air of her record number of WWE matches and wins. She was trusted to help train Ronda Rousey early in Rousey’s run and continues to be utilized by WWE as a trusted wrestler to work with, and sometimes evaluate with feedback, younger wrestlers on the roster.

Her line on WWE TV recently that she’s “had enough and it’s time for a change” has sparked speculation that she could be AEW-bound, or at least laying the groundwork for it. That is a line that Owen Hart used. Natalya, son of Jim Neidhart, long-time WWE tag team partner to her uncle, Bret Hart, could’ve been just tipping her had to Owen. Some fans have wondered if that was a hint she is heading to AEW to participate in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament this summer. She could certainly be an asset to AEW working with some of the less experienced women wrestlers on and off camera.

It’s logistically possible, barring a non-compete time period after her contract expires. PWTorch is told that Natalya has been offered a new contract with WWE and has not accepted the offer yet, so it’s up to Natalya if she is happy with the offer or if she’s going to explore other options, wrestling or otherwise. She is 42 years old.

