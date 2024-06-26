NXT Ratings Report (6/25): Viewership crashes to lowest level in over a month, key metrics put it in perspective including year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (6/25) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 611,000 viewers, the lowest since May 14 and a sharp dropoff from the 724,000 it drew last week. It ended the four week streak of viewership higher than 700,000. The ten week average heading into this week was 667,000. The same ten weeks last year averaged 610,000.

The average through 26 weeks this year is 651,000. The average through 26 weeks last year was 603,000, so even this week’s viewership is higher than last year’s average through 26 weeks.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, down from 0.26 last week and 0.22 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The ten-week average heading into this week was 0.20. The same ten week period last year averaged 0.17.

The average through 26 weeks this year is 0.19. The average last year through 26 weeks was 0.15.

The advertised matches and segments were…

Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer – NXT Heritage Cup Match

The O.C. vs. Chase U vs. New Catch Republic vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Humberto & Angel – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match

Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears

Arianna Grace vs. Sol Ruca

Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey

Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

