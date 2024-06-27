AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (6/27): Did Dynamite rebound for last week’s series low viewership and demo rating?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 680,000 viewers, a rebound to where it was two weeks ago. Last week’s episode drew a record-low viewership of 502,000, well below the 681,000 from the prior week. Dynamite averaged 764,000 viewers the first 25 weeks of the year leading into this week’s episode.

Through 25 weeks last year, Dynamite averaged 884,000 viewers.

While there are fewer cable subscribers in a pool of potential viewers, NXT viewership is up this year compared to last year by nearly 10 percent and Smackdown is up also in overall audience. NXT, Raw, and Smackdown are all up in the key 18-49 demo, while AEW is down double-digit percentages for Dynamite and Rampage.

In the core 18-49 demo last night, it drew a 0.22 rating. Last week’s episode drew a 0.16 rating, well below the 0.23 the prior week. The average through 25 weeks coming into this week was 0.26.

Through 25 weeks last year, it averaged 0.30.

The advertised matches and segments last night were:

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony

Jay White vs. Rey Fenix – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

BCC (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. LIJ (Shingo Takagi & Titan & Hiromi Takahashi) – Trios Match (with Bryan Danielson on commentary)

Saraya & Anna jay & Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May & “Timeless” Toni Storm – Trios Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Daniel Garcia to speak

Mercedes One to speak

MJF to appear

