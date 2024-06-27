VIP AUDIO 6/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-23-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: JBL replaces Tazz on commentary, Jim Cornette’s speech, Samoa Joe-Scott Steiner, ECW on SciFi week two, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 23, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

TNA’s Slammiversary PPV and the post-PPV Impact from the previous night including in-depth discussion of Samoa Joe’s win over Scott Steiner

The pros and cons of Jim Cornette’s debut speech.

The Jeff Jarrett title situation

Much more from a big week for TNA.

A discussion of how Bruce reacts to people who think his commentaries, and Internet critics in general, are often too negative.

Reaction to JBL replacing Tazz on Smackdown on color commentary.

The official DX reunion

ECW on SciFi week two

Analysis of key segments on Raw and Smackdown

