Ricochet has not been re-signed by WWE, he is removed from WWE website roster page, he is now a free agent

Ricochet is now a free agent. His WWE contract expired June 30 and he has been removed from the WWE.com roster page. Ricochet is expected to sign with AEW. In theory, he could still re-sign with WWE and return to the roster page, but that’s by all indicates highly unlikely.

Ricochet is likely to sign with AEW and be a featured star as he fits with a type of wrestler AEW covets – a wrestler who can dazzle inside the ring with top level athleticism. Although he wasn’t a main event star for WWE, he had been recently featured more and at least lip service was paid to touting his strengths as an athlete, perhaps a late attempt to convince him that WWE valued him.

WWE, though, didn’t value his strengths at the level of a main event star who would get offered main event money. That wasn’t the case, which is WWE’s prerogative, and now Ricochet can head to AEW and perhaps rise to a higher level than he did in WWE. He had reigns as U.S. Champion and Intercontinental Champion in WWE.

Ricochet is 35 years old and has wrestled professionally his entire adult life including Chikara, Evolve, Dragon Gate, and PWG. He was a featured performer on the scripted pro wrestling drama hybrid Lucha Underground, wrestling as Prince Puma where he played the role of a fictional Latino wrestler managed by Konnan. During that time, he also toured with New Japan for four years before signing with WWE, where he wrestled in NXT before being called up to the main roster.

During his time with PWG, he befriended and earned the respect of other wrestlers who are now in AEW including, most prominently, The Young Bucks, executive vice presidents in AEW.

