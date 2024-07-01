VIP AUDIO 7/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-30-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Week three of ECW on Sci-Fi, the Vince-DX skit with a “brown shower,” Cornette’s controversial statement on Impact (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 30, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

Bruce makes a case for why Jim Cornette’s segment on Impact this week may have done irreparable harm to his character, the state of TNA politics, and why he doesn’t like certain storyline directions.

Analysis of that week’s WWE Raw including John Cena vs. RVD, the DX-McMahon skit with the brown shower, Trish’s quick job, and more

Week three of ECW on Sci-Fi

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

