SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #9 of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani, they discuss Tony Khan’s interview with the Wrestling Observer and the Collision go-home show for Forbidden Door. They also review the Forbidden Door PPV from Long Island.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO